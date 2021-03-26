Blue Jackets fall to Hurricanes 4-3 in OT

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored from the doorstep to tie the game for the Blue Jackets with 16 seconds left in regulation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sebastian Aho scored 1:26 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets and earn a split of a four-game series.

Aho had a wide-open net after Martin Necas’ shot off a rush was stopped by Joonas Korpisalo, but the goalie's momentum forced him out of the crease.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored from the doorstep to tie the game for the Blue Jackets with 16 seconds left in regulation.