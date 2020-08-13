Blue Jackets even series with 3-1 win over Lightning in Game 2

The best-of-seven series is now tied at 1.

The Columbus Blue Jackets bounced back after their 5OT loss to even up the series against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 3-1 victory Thursday.

The Blue Jackets found themselves down early in game two after the Lightning's Nikita Kucherov scored five minutes into the opening period.

But Columbus would respond seven minutes later as Ryan Murray scored his first career playoff goal.

Oliver Bjorkstrand gave the Blue Jackets the lead on a power play goal in the 18th minute.

After a scoreless second, Alexander Wennberg gave Columbus a two-goal lead scoring in the ninth minute.

After setting a record with 85 saves in Tuesday's game, goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo came back with 36 saves on Thursday.