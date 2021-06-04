Blue Jackets center Max Domi out 5-6 months after shoulder surgery

Domi completed his first season with Columbus after being acquired in a trade from the Montreal Canadiens in October 2020.

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced center Max Domi underwent successful surgery on Thursday to repair a labral tear of his right shoulder.

The team says Domi is expected to make a full recovery in five to six months.

“Max had been experiencing some discomfort in his shoulder, which he brought to our attention last week and a subsequent examination revealed a labral tear,” said General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen. “It was determined that surgery was the best course of action and we look forward to Max’s return early next season.”

