Jenner's last-minute goal lifts Blue Jackets past Caps 5-4

Jenner's goal came less than two minutes after Washington's Tom Wilson tied the game on a 6-on-5 chance.
Credit: AP
Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) skates away after scoring the go-ahead goal past Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Washington. The Blue Jackets won 5-4. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — Boone Jenner scored his 19th goal with 44.4 seconds remaining and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Washington Capitals 5-4.

Jenner's goal came less than two minutes after Washington's Tom Wilson tied the game on a 6-on-5 chance. Patrik Laine scored twice.

Trey Fix-Wolansky gave Columbus its first lead in his NHL debut and Adam Boqvist added a goal and an assist.

Elvis Merzlikins made 29 stops for Columbus.

Nic Dowd had a goal and an assist for the Capitals, who lost their second in a row and fourth in six games. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his 15th goal and Wilson had his 19th.

