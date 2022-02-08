Jenner's last-minute goal lifts Blue Jackets past Caps 5-4

Jenner's goal came less than two minutes after Washington's Tom Wilson tied the game on a 6-on-5 chance.

WASHINGTON — Boone Jenner scored his 19th goal with 44.4 seconds remaining and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Washington Capitals 5-4.

Jenner's goal came less than two minutes after Washington's Tom Wilson tied the game on a 6-on-5 chance. Patrik Laine scored twice.

Trey Fix-Wolansky gave Columbus its first lead in his NHL debut and Adam Boqvist added a goal and an assist.

Elvis Merzlikins made 29 stops for Columbus.