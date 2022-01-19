Blue Jackets announced revised schedule for remainder of regular season

The new schedule reflects rescheduled dates from games that were postponed in December and January.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Wednesday the revised schedules for the remainder of the 2021-22 regular season.

The new schedule reflects rescheduled dates from games that were postponed in December and January and future games that were adjusted to accommodate team schedules across the National Hockey League.

New dates were set for 10 of the Blue Jackets’ games with one game, March 7 vs. Toronto, saw a time adjustment from 7:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can view the changes below.

Game New Date Original Date

at Washington Tuesday, Feb. 8 Thursday, April 28

at Buffalo Thursday, Feb. 10 Monday, Dec. 20

at Montreal Saturday, Feb. 12 Monday, Jan. 10

at Calgary Tuesday, Feb. 15 Saturday, Dec. 18

at Chicago Thursday, Feb. 17 Tuesday, Dec. 28

vs. Buffalo Sunday, Feb. 20 Thursday, Dec. 23

vs. Toronto Tuesday, Feb. 22 Monday, Dec. 27

at Islanders Thursday, March 10 Tuesday, Jan. 18

vs. Tampa Bay Thursday, April 28 Friday, April 29

at Pittsburgh Friday, April 29 Tuesday, April 12

To see the full game schedule, visit the Blue Jackets’ website.