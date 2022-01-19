x
Hockey

Blue Jackets announced revised schedule for remainder of regular season

The new schedule reflects rescheduled dates from games that were postponed in December and January.
Credit: AP Photo/Stephen Brashear
Columbus Blue Jackets center Max Domi celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Seattle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Wednesday the revised schedules for the remainder of the 2021-22 regular season.

The new schedule reflects rescheduled dates from games that were postponed in December and January and future games that were adjusted to accommodate team schedules across the National Hockey League.

New dates were set for 10 of the Blue Jackets’ games with one game, March 7 vs. Toronto, saw a time adjustment from 7:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can view the changes below.

Game                    New Date                            Original Date

at Washington       Tuesday, Feb. 8                   Thursday, April 28

at Buffalo               Thursday, Feb. 10               Monday, Dec. 20

at Montreal            Saturday, Feb. 12               Monday, Jan. 10

at Calgary              Tuesday, Feb. 15               Saturday, Dec. 18

at Chicago             Thursday, Feb. 17              Tuesday, Dec. 28

vs. Buffalo             Sunday, Feb. 20                 Thursday, Dec. 23

vs. Toronto            Tuesday, Feb. 22                Monday, Dec. 27

at Islanders           Thursday, March 10            Tuesday, Jan. 18

vs. Tampa Bay      Thursday, April 28               Friday, April 29

at Pittsburgh         Friday, April 29                    Tuesday, April 12

To see the full game schedule, visit the Blue Jackets’ website.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers before hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

Saturday's Blue Jackets game postponed due to Flames players, staff in COVID protocol