Alexandre Texier won’t join Blue Jackets for 2022-23 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Wednesday that forward Alexandre Texier will not join the club for the 2022-23 season per the advice and recommendation of the NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program.

In a statement released by the organization, Texier said he has experienced some personal issues and challenges and he needs to be close to his family at this time.

“I have love and respect for the city of Columbus, the Blue Jackets, and the fans as everyone has always treated me first-class. I truly appreciate the support, help and empathy I have received from team management, the coaching staff, doctors, trainers and my teammates. This was a hard decision, but it is the best one for me right now.”

General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen said he and Texier recently had a long conversation that the forward was not ready to resume his career.

“While we are disappointed Tex will not be joining us for the 2022-23 season as we anticipated, his mental health and well-being remain our top priority and we will continue to support him in any way we can.”

According to the Blue Jackets, the rights of the club and player will be consistent with the treatment of a suspended player, so he will not be paid by club and his salary will not count against the cap.

As part of an agreement between the club, NHL, NHLPA and the player, Texier will be permitted to sign a one-year contract to play in Europe for the 2022-23 season.

In March, Texier was granted a leave of absence by the Blue Jackets after being sidelined due to a fractured finger on Jan. 26 vs. Calgary.

Last season, the French native set single-season career highs in goals and points with 11 goals and nine assists for 20 points.