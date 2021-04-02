Blue Jackets activate Elvis Merzlikins off injured reserve

Columbus also recalled defenseman Andrew Peeke from its taxi squad ahead of Thursday night’s game at Chicago.

The Columbus Blue Jackets activated goaltender Elvis Merzlikins off injured reserve on Thursday.

Merzlikins, 26, had been sidelined by an upper-body injury since he got hurt during practice on Feb. 3. He is 2-2-1 with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in six games this season.

Columbus also recalled defenseman Andrew Peeke from its taxi squad ahead of Thursday night’s game at Chicago.