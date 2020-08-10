Blue Jackets acquire Cliff Pu from Panthers in exchange for Markus Nutivaara

The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired right wing Cliff Pu from the Florida Panthers in exchange for defenseman Markus Nutivaara.
Pu has recorded two goals and eight assists in 63 career American Hockey League games with the Springfield Thunderbirds and Charlotte Checkers and three goals and eight assists in nine career ECHL outings with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Florida Everblades.
Nutivaara, the Jackets seven-round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, has tallied 17 goals and 43 assists in 244 career games.