Hilliard Bradley alum dances into Sweet Sixteen with Loyola Chicago

Braden Norris scored 16 points against Georgia Tech and 9 points against Illinois, Sunday night.

Brett Norris sat down for a Zoom meeting, Monday morning. It’s arguably the most time he’s seen his son, Braden, in quite a while.

Lately, like millions of others, dad catches his son on TV while watching him on college basketball’s biggest stage.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” Braden said. “Doing it with these guys on a team, too, it’s a really special group. It’s one of the closest teams I’ve ever been on.”

Braden is a sophomore at Loyola Chicago and his team is now dancing into the Sweet Sixteen after beating Georgia Tech and No. 1 seed Illinois.

“To see it reach this point is incredibly gratifying and, as Braden said, to use that word again, it’s kind of surreal at this point,” Brett said.

Surreal to a kid who is the oldest of four brothers, who grew up in central Ohio and played, ate, slept and dreamed about basketball. Surreal to the student-athlete at Hilliard Bradley High School and surreal to his high school head coach, or as Braden calls him; dad.

“All four years at Hilliard Bradley,” Braden said. “He was my head coach.”

“So gratifying and obviously just so proud of him,” Brett said.

The man who taught him all he knows. The man who coached him from the sideline and now cheers him on from his corner.

Brett is Braden’s biggest support other than, of course, Sister Jean.

“Is she more of a mascot or is she really giving you guys some good vibes on the court,” 10TV’s Bryant Somerville asked Braden.

“Definitely some good vibes on the court,” Braden said.

Sister Jean is the 101-year-old super fan of Loyola Chicago who, Braden says, is a ray of positivity and prays with the team before every game.

Whether divine or descent, this local boy and his team have a lot of support.