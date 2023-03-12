Olentangy Liberty takes home OHSAA ice hockey state championship title

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Olentangy Liberty took home two new titles after the OHSAA ice hockey state championship game Sunday afternoon — the state title and the first central Ohio school to ever win it.
The team from Powell took down Hunting Valley University School (29-9-1) 6-2 in the OHSAA Ice Hockey State Championship at Nationwide Arena.
In 46 years of the statewide tournament, Liberty (36-1-0) is the first school in central Ohio to win the ice hockey state title.
In Saturday's state semifinal game, Liberty defeated Cleveland St. Ignatius 4-3. It was Olentangy Liberty’s fourth appearance in the state tournament.
Full schedule
Nov. 19 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Olentangy Berlin - 5-1
Nov. 20 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Dublin Jerome - 7-1
Nov. 25 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Newark - 6-1
Nov. 26 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Northview - 4-1
Game 2: Olentangy Liberty vs. Dayton - 4-3
Nov. 27 | Olentangy Liberty vs. St. Edwards - 3-0
Dec. 1 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Dublin Jerome - 6-2
Dec. 3 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Padua - 1-0
Game 2: Olentangy Liberty vs. New Albany - 10-5
Dec. 4 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Olentangy Berlin - 3-0
Dec. 10 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Olentangy Berlin - 4-1
Dec. 11 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Olentangy Orange - 11-1
Dec. 16 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Toledo St. Francis DeSales - 3-1
Dec. 17 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Northview - 2-1
Game 2: Olentangy Liberty vs. St. Johns - 7-0
Dec. 18 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Upper Arlington - 5-3
Dec. 19 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Dublin Jerome - 2-1
Dec. 30 | Olentangy Liberty vs. St. Charles - 5-1
Jan. 6 | Olentangy Liberty vs. New Albany - 7-2
Jan. 7 | Olentangy Liberty vs. St. Charles - 2-0
Jan. 8 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Moeller - 7-1
Jan. 14 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Benedictine - 7-1
Jan. 15 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Walsh Jesuit - 2-2
Jan. 16 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Bowling Green - 7-1
Jan. 20 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Upper Arlington - 6-2
Jan. 21 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Thomas Worthington - 5-0
Jan. 22 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Moeller - 8-0
Jan. 27 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Dublin Coffman - 9-1
Jan. 28 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Olentangy Braves - 6-2
Jan. 29 | Olentangy Liberty vs.St. Xavier - 7-1
Feb. 3 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Upper Arlington - 2-1
Feb. 5 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Toledo St. Francis DeSales - 4-2
Feb. 9 | Olentangy Liberty vs. New Albany - 10-0
Feb. 11 | Olentangy Liberty vs. St. Charles - 8-0
Feb. 12 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Olentangy Berlin - 3-0
Feb. 19 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Troy - 17-0
Feb. 25 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Beavercreek - 11-1
Feb. 26 | Olentangy Liberty vs. St. Charles - 5-2
March 4 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Upper Arlington - 10-1
March 11 | Olentangy Liberty vs. St. Ignatius - 4-3
March 12 | Olentangy Liberty vs. University School - 6-2