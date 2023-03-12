Olentangy Liberty takes home OHSAA ice hockey state championship title

In 46 years of the statewide tournament, Liberty (36-1-0) is the first school in central Ohio to win the ice hockey state title.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Olentangy Liberty took home two new titles after the OHSAA ice hockey state championship game Sunday afternoon — the state title and the first central Ohio school to ever win it.

The team from Powell took down Hunting Valley University School (29-9-1) 6-2 in the OHSAA Ice Hockey State Championship at Nationwide Arena.

3x tournament champions, CHC Conference Champions, CBJ Cup Champions, Columbus District Champions, State Final 4 winners, 2023 STATE CHAMPIONS!! Most wins in the HISTORY OF Columbus 39-1-1. 1st EVER Columbus team to win the State Championship!!! Amazing!!! Etc!! pic.twitter.com/k2y9bI8Xco — Liberty Patriots Ice Hockey (@OLHSHockey) March 12, 2023

In 46 years of the statewide tournament, Liberty (36-1-0) is the first school in central Ohio to win the ice hockey state title.

In Saturday's state semifinal game, Liberty defeated Cleveland St. Ignatius 4-3. It was Olentangy Liberty’s fourth appearance in the state tournament.

Full schedule

Nov. 19 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Olentangy Berlin - 5-1

Nov. 20 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Dublin Jerome - 7-1

Nov. 25 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Newark - 6-1

Nov. 26 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Northview - 4-1

Game 2: Olentangy Liberty vs. Dayton - 4-3

Nov. 27 | Olentangy Liberty vs. St. Edwards - 3-0

Dec. 1 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Dublin Jerome - 6-2

Dec. 3 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Padua - 1-0



Game 2: Olentangy Liberty vs. New Albany - 10-5

Dec. 4 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Olentangy Berlin - 3-0

Dec. 10 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Olentangy Berlin - 4-1

Dec. 11 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Olentangy Orange - 11-1

Dec. 16 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Toledo St. Francis DeSales - 3-1

Dec. 17 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Northview - 2-1

Game 2: Olentangy Liberty vs. St. Johns - 7-0

Dec. 18 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Upper Arlington - 5-3

Dec. 19 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Dublin Jerome - 2-1

Dec. 30 | Olentangy Liberty vs. St. Charles - 5-1

Jan. 6 | Olentangy Liberty vs. New Albany - 7-2

Jan. 7 | Olentangy Liberty vs. St. Charles - 2-0

Jan. 8 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Moeller - 7-1

Jan. 14 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Benedictine - 7-1

Jan. 15 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Walsh Jesuit - 2-2

Jan. 16 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Bowling Green - 7-1

Jan. 20 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Upper Arlington - 6-2

Jan. 21 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Thomas Worthington - 5-0

Jan. 22 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Moeller - 8-0

Jan. 27 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Dublin Coffman - 9-1

Jan. 28 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Olentangy Braves - 6-2

Jan. 29 | Olentangy Liberty vs.St. Xavier - 7-1

Feb. 3 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Upper Arlington - 2-1

Feb. 5 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Toledo St. Francis DeSales - 4-2

Feb. 9 | Olentangy Liberty vs. New Albany - 10-0

Feb. 11 | Olentangy Liberty vs. St. Charles - 8-0

Feb. 12 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Olentangy Berlin - 3-0

Feb. 19 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Troy - 17-0

Feb. 25 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Beavercreek - 11-1

Feb. 26 | Olentangy Liberty vs. St. Charles - 5-2

March 4 | Olentangy Liberty vs. Upper Arlington - 10-1

March 11 | Olentangy Liberty vs. St. Ignatius - 4-3