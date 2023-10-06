x
High School

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 8

Watch complete coverage including highlights Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Welcome to week 8 of high school football.

It's time for another great week of high school football. Make sure to join 10TV and  97.1 The Fan to keep you updated on all the games.

Featured games on First & 10 this week:

  • Dublin Coffman @ Hilliard Davidson **Game of the Week**
  • Olentangy Liberty @ Hilliard Bradley
  • Beechcroft vs. East @ Harley Field
  • DeSales vs. Bishop Hartley @ Jack Ryan Field
  • Worthington Christian vs. Columbus Academy @ Hondros Field
  • Bishop Watterson @ St. Charles
  • Grove City @ Pickerington North
  • Westerville South @ Canal Winchester
  • Marysville @ Thomas Worthington
  • Olentangy Orange @ Upper Arlington

 Get all the scores from high school football games across central Ohio:

Watch complete coverage each week on 10TV including game highlights at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.

