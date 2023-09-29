First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 7

Watch complete coverage including highlights Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Welcome to week 7 of high school football.

It's time for another great week of high school football. Make sure to join 10TV and 97.1 The Fan to keep you updated on all the games.

Featured games on First & 10 this week:

Canal Winchester @ Westerville North **Game of the Week**

Delaware Hayes @ Westerville South

Olentangy Berlin @ Hilliard Darby

Hilliard Davidson @ Hilliard Bradley

Gahanna @ New Albany

KIPP vs. Watterson @ Ohio Dominican

Eastmore Academy @ South

East @ Whetstone

Granville vs. Linden McKinley @ Walter J. Hodges stadium

Reynoldsburg @ Newark

Get all the scores from high school football games across central Ohio:

Watch complete coverage each week on 10TV including game highlights at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.

___

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire TV & Apple TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

📺 10TV+ is available for free: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.