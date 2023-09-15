First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 5

Watch complete coverage including highlights Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Welcome to week 5 of high school football.

We've almost made it halfway through the season already.

Featured games on First & 10 this week:

Bishop Ready @ DeSales **Game of the Week**

Mifflin @ East - at Harley Field

Westland @ Thomas Worthington

Hilliard Davidson @ Berlin

Grove City @ Marysville

Hilliard Bradley @ Dublin Jerome

Upper Arlington @ Groveport Madison

Walnut Ridge @ South

Dublin Coffman @ Westerville Central

Delaware @ Westerville North

Get all the scores from high school football games across central Ohio:

Watch complete coverage each week on 10TV including game highlights at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.

