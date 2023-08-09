x
High School

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 4

Watch complete coverage including highlights Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Welcome to week 4 of high school football.

It's been a great start to the 2023 season so far. Make sure to join 10TV and 97.1 The Fan to keep you updated throughout the whole season. 

First & 10 featured games:

  • Dublin Jerome @ Dublin Coffman **Game of the Week**
  • Canal Winchester @ Worthington Kilbourne
  • Northridge @ Watkins Memorial
  • Pickerington Central @ Pickerington North
  • Africentric @ Walnut Ridge  
  • Mifflin @ Whetstone
  • Marysville @ Hilliard Bradley
  • Hilliard Darby @ Hilliard Davidson
  • Whitehall @ St. Charles
  • Cincinnati McNick @ Hartley

 Get all the scores from high school football games across central Ohio:
 


Watch complete coverage each week on 10TV including game highlights at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.

