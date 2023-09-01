First & 10: Central Ohio high school football | Week 3

Watch complete coverage including highlights Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We've arrived to week 3 of high school football.

It's been a great start to the 2023 season so far. Make sure to join 10TV and 97.1 The Fan to keep you updated throughout the whole season.

First & 10 featured games:

Olentangy Liberty @ Gahanna **Game of the Week**

Whetstone vs Ready @ Desales

Eastmoor Academy @ Harvest Prep

Marion Pleasant @ Whitehall

Bloom Carroll @ Jonathan Alder

Hilliard Davidson @ Dublin Jerome

Olentangy @ Westerville South

Walnut Ridge @ New Albany

Teays Valley @ Watkins Memorial

Upper Arlington @ Pickerington North

Get all the scores from high school football games across central Ohio:

___