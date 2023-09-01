x
High School

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football | Week 3

Watch complete coverage including highlights Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We've arrived to week 3 of high school football.

It's been a great start to the 2023 season so far. Make sure to join 10TV and 97.1 The Fan to keep you updated throughout the whole season. 

First & 10 featured games:

  • Olentangy Liberty @ Gahanna **Game of the Week**
  • Whetstone vs Ready @ Desales
  • Eastmoor Academy @ Harvest Prep
  • Marion Pleasant @ Whitehall 
  • Bloom Carroll @ Jonathan Alder 
  • Hilliard Davidson @ Dublin Jerome 
  • Olentangy @ Westerville South
  • Walnut Ridge @ New Albany
  • Teays Valley @ Watkins Memorial
  • Upper Arlington @ Pickerington North

Get all the scores from high school football games across central Ohio:

Watch complete coverage each week on 10TV including game highlights at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10. 

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire TV & Apple TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

   

