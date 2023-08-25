Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Welcome to week 2 of high school football.
Last week was an exciting start to the 2023 season. Make sure to join 10TV and 97.1 The Fan as we keep you updated throughout the season.
Get all the scores from high school football games across central Ohio:
First & 10 featured games:
- Olentangy Berlin @ Olentangy Orange **Game of the Week**
- Westerville South @ Westerville Central
- Cleveland Glenville @ Olentangy Liberty
- Worthington Kilbourne @ Thomas Worthington
- St Charles @ Beechcroft
- Mifflin @ Bexley
- Dublin Jerome @ Reynoldsburg
- Gahanna Lincoln @ Groveport Madison
- Hilliard Bradley @ Hilliard Darby
- West @ Grandview Heights
Watch complete coverage on each week on 10TV including game highlights at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.
___
