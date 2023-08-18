Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back.
The 2023 season kicks off this week and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season.
This week, Dom Tiberi, Dave Holmes and Adam King will be live from Bishop Hartley High School for the Hawks' matchup against the Big Walnut Golden Eagles. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Watch complete coverage on 10TV including game highlights at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.
First & 10 featured games:
- Big Walnut @ Bishop Hartley **Game of the Week**
- Whetstone @ Bishop Watterson
- Marysville @ New Albany
- Westerville Central @ Westerville North
- West @ Hilliard Davidson
- Reynoldsburg @ Upper Arlington
- Watkins Memorial @ Worthington Kilbourne
- Pickerington Central @ Olentangy Liberty
- Dublin Scioto @ Grove City
- Newark Catholic at Bishop Ready
Get up-to-date scores from all high school football games across central Ohio:
