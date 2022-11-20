OHSAA releases high school football state semifinal pairings

According to OHSAA, Divisions I, II, III and V will play on Friday, while Divisions IV, VI and VII will play on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the latest football state semifinal playoff pairings and sites Sunday afternoon.

According to OHSAA, Divisions I, II, III and V will play on Friday, while Divisions IV, VI and VII will play on Saturday. Games are set to kick off at 7 p.m.

The regional playoffs will follow bracket format.

OHSAA Football State Semifinal Pairings

The designated home team is listed first.

Division I

Both games Friday, 7 p.m.

Lakewood St. Edward (13-1) vs. Gahanna Lincoln at Mansfield Arlin Field

Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (13-1) vs. Springfield (12-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

State Championship: Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division II

Both games Friday, 7 p.m.

Massillon Washington (12-1) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Toledo Central Catholic (13-1) vs. Kings Mills Kings (13-1) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field

State Championship: Thursday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division III

Both games Friday, 7 p.m.

Canfield (12-1) vs. Parma Heights Holy Name (11-2) at Euclid Community Stadium

Carroll Bloom-Carroll (13-1) vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe (13-1) at London Bowlus Field

State Championship: Friday, Dec. 2, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division IV

Both games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Steubenville (12-2) vs. Cincinnati Wyoming (14-0) at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus

Jefferson Area (11-3) vs. Cleveland Glenville (13-0) at Canal Fulton Northwest Jim Schalmo Field, Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium

State Championship: Saturday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

D ivision V

Both games Friday, 7 p.m.

Ironton (14-0) vs. Germantown Valley View (13-1) at Cincinnati Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Canfield South Range (14-0) vs. Liberty Center (14-0) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

State Championship: Friday, Dec. 2, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division VI

Both games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) vs. Columbus Grove (12-2) at Lima Spartan Stadium

Kirtland (14-0) vs. Beverly Fort Frye (13-1) at Canfield South Range Reminder Athletic Complex

State Championship: Saturday, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division VII

Both games Saturday, 7 p.m.

New Bremen (11-3) vs. Lima Central Catholic (10-4) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field

Warren John F. Kennedy (12-1) vs. Newark Catholic (11-1) at Orrville Red Rider Stadium, Heartland Field