First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 3 of playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's time for the regional semi-finals of the playoffs for high school football teams across central Ohio!
10TV's Dom Tiberi will be Olentangy Liberty where Upper Arlington will take on New Albany. All the games tonight will be at neutral sites.
First & 10 featured games:
Game of the Week:
- 1. Upper Arlington (12-0) vs. 4. New Albany (12-0)
- 2. Pickerington Central (11-1) vs. 6. Pickerington North (9-3)
- 1. Granville (11-0) vs. 4. London (10-2)
- 1. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (12-0) vs. 4. Heath (10-2)
- 1. Marysville (11-0) vs. 4. Toledo Whitmer (10-2)
Get up-to-date scores from all high school football games across central Ohio:
Playoffs Week 2 highlights:
Playoffs Week 1 highlights: