HS Football

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 3 of playoffs

Watch complete coverage including highlights Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.
Credit: WBNS-10TV
File photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's time for the regional semi-finals of the playoffs for high school football teams across central Ohio!

10TV's Dom Tiberi will be Olentangy Liberty where Upper Arlington will take on New Albany. All the games tonight will be at neutral sites.

First & 10 featured games:

Game of the Week: 

  • 1. Upper Arlington (12-0) vs. 4. New Albany (12-0)
  • 2. Pickerington Central (11-1) vs. 6. Pickerington North (9-3)
  • 1. Granville (11-0) vs. 4. London (10-2)
  • 1. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (12-0) vs. 4. Heath (10-2)
  • 1. Marysville (11-0) vs. 4. Toledo Whitmer (10-2)  

Get up-to-date scores from all high school football games across central Ohio:

First and 10 | Playoffs Round 2