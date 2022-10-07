First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season.
This week, Adam King will be live from Ohio Dominican for a matchup between Bishop Watterson and DeSales. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Watch complete coverage on 10TV including highlights at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.
First & 10 featured games:
- Game of the Week: Bishop Watterson vs. DeSales at Ohio Dominican
- Bishop Hartley at St. Charles
- Mifflin at Beechcroft
- Whetstone at Columbus East
- Canal Winchester at Westerville South
- Big Walnut at Westerville North
- Pickerington Central at Groveport Madison
- Pickerington North at Grove City
- Olentangy Berlin at Dublin Jerome
- Olentangy at Hilliard Darby