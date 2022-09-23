x
HS Football

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 6

Watch complete coverage including highlights Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.
Credit: Ron Alvey - stock.adobe.com
File photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. 

This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Dublin Jerome for their matchup against Thomas Worthington. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.

Watch complete coverage on 10TV including highlights at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.

First & 10 featured games:

  • Game of the Week: Thomas Worthington at Dublin Jerome
  • Hilliard Davidson at Olentangy Orange
  • Olentangy Berlin at Olentangy
  • Westerville South at Westerville North
  • Grove City at New Albany
  • St. Charles at Watterson
  • Hartley at DeSales
  • Columbus South at Walnut Ridge
  • Columbus West at Eastmoor Academy
  • Upper Arlington at Hilliard Bradley

