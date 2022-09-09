First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season.
This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Pickerington Central for their matchup against Pickerington North. You can also listen to that game on WBNS 1460 AM.
Watch complete coverage on 10TV including highlights at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.
First & 10 featured games:
- Game of the Week: Pickerington North at Pickerington Central
- Gahanna at Reynoldsburg
- Africentric at Columbus South
- Whitehall at Grandview Height
- Hilliard Davidson at Hilliard Darby
- Dublin Coffman at Dublin Jerome
- Bexley at Beechcroft
- Harvest Prep at Columbus Academy
- Westland at Groveport
- Grove City at Central Crossing
Get up-to-date scores from all high school football games across central Ohio: