First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season.

This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Pickerington Central for their matchup against Pickerington North. You can also listen to that game on WBNS 1460 AM.

Watch complete coverage on 10TV including highlights at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.

First & 10 featured games:

Game of the Week: Pickerington North at Pickerington Central

Gahanna at Reynoldsburg

Africentric at Columbus South

Whitehall at Grandview Height

Hilliard Davidson at Hilliard Darby

Dublin Coffman at Dublin Jerome

Bexley at Beechcroft

Harvest Prep at Columbus Academy

Westland at Groveport

Grove City at Central Crossing