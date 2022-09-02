First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back.
First & 10 featured games:
- Game of the Week: Pickerington North at Upper Arlington
- Lancaster at Olentangy
- Grove City at Thomas Worthington
- Bloom-Carroll at Jonathan Alder
- Westerville Central at Hilliard Bradley
- Northridge at Grandview Heights
- Marysville at Reynoldsburg
- New Albany at Walnut Ridge
- Amanda-Clearcreek at St Charles
- Hartley at Canal Winchester
- Olentangy Liberty at St. Xavier
