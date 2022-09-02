First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 3

Watch complete coverage including highlights Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back.

The 2022 season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season.

This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Upper Arlington for their matchup against Pickerington North. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.

Watch complete coverage on 10TV including highlights at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.

First & 10 featured games:

Game of the Week: Pickerington North at Upper Arlington

Lancaster at Olentangy

Grove City at Thomas Worthington

Bloom-Carroll at Jonathan Alder

Westerville Central at Hilliard Bradley

Northridge at Grandview Heights

Marysville at Reynoldsburg

New Albany at Walnut Ridge

Amanda-Clearcreek at St Charles

Hartley at Canal Winchester

Olentangy Liberty at St. Xavier