First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2

Watch complete coverage including highlights Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back.

The 2022 season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season.

This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Ohio Dominican for Dublin Scioto vs. Bishop Watterson. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.

Watch complete coverage on 10TV including highlights at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.

First & 10 featured games:

Game of the Week: Dublin Scioto vs. Watterson at Ohio Dominican

Thomas Worthington at Worthington Kilbourne

Nelsonville-York at Newark Catholic

Bellville Clear Fork at Granville

Groveport at Gahanna

Northland at Whitehall

Westerville Central at Westerville South

Canal Winchester at New Albany

Toledo St. Francis at Upper Arlington

Hilliard Darby at Hilliard Bradley