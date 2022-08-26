First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back.
The 2022 season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season.
This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Ohio Dominican for Dublin Scioto vs. Bishop Watterson. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Watch complete coverage on 10TV including highlights at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.
First & 10 featured games:
- Game of the Week: Dublin Scioto vs. Watterson at Ohio Dominican
- Thomas Worthington at Worthington Kilbourne
- Nelsonville-York at Newark Catholic
- Bellville Clear Fork at Granville
- Groveport at Gahanna
- Northland at Whitehall
- Westerville Central at Westerville South
- Canal Winchester at New Albany
- Toledo St. Francis at Upper Arlington
- Hilliard Darby at Hilliard Bradley
Get up-to-date scores from all high school football games across central Ohio: