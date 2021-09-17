x
HS Football

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 5

Watch complete coverage including highlights Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.
Credit: MaverickZ85 / Shutterstock.com

OHIO, USA — We are getting closer to the halfway point with high school football as week five is upon us!

This week, Dave Holmes will be live as Olentangy takes on Reynoldsburg

First & 10 featured games:

  • Game of the Week: Olentangy @ Reynoldsburg
  • Dublin Coffman @ Groveport Madison
  • Hilliard Davidson @ Thomas Worthington
  • Worthington Kilbourne @ Dublin Scioto
  • Liberty Union @ Teays Valley 
  • Fairfield Union @ Hamilton Township
  • Upper Arlington @ Central Crossing
  • Hillard Bradley @ Pickerington Central
  • Bishop Ready @ Columbus Academy

Get up-to-date scores from all high school football games across central Ohio: 

Highlights from Week 4:

Highlights from Week 3:

Highlights from Week 2:

Highlights from Week 1:

