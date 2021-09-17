First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 5

OHIO, USA — We are getting closer to the halfway point with high school football as week five is upon us!
This week, Dave Holmes will be live as Olentangy takes on Reynoldsburg
First & 10 featured games:
- Game of the Week: Olentangy @ Reynoldsburg
- Dublin Coffman @ Groveport Madison
- Hilliard Davidson @ Thomas Worthington
- Worthington Kilbourne @ Dublin Scioto
- Liberty Union @ Teays Valley
- Fairfield Union @ Hamilton Township
- Upper Arlington @ Central Crossing
- Hillard Bradley @ Pickerington Central
- Bishop Ready @ Columbus Academy
Get up-to-date scores from all high school football games across central Ohio:
Highlights from Week 4:
Highlights from Week 3:
Highlights from Week 2:
Highlights from Week 1: