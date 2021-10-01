x
HS Football

First & 10: Central Ohio high school | Week 7

Watch complete coverage including highlights Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.
Credit: 10TV/WBNS

OHIO, USA — We are past the halfway point of high school football as we enter week seven of the season!

This week, Dom Tiberi and 97.1 The Fan's Matt Andrews will be at Dublin Jerome as they take on Marysville.

First & 10 featured games:

  • Game of the Week: Marysville @ Dublin Jerome
  • Gahanna @ New Albany
  • Delaware Hayes @ Westerville South
  • Big Walnut @ Worthington Kilbourne
  • Hamilton Township @ Amanda-Clearcreek
  • Fairfield Union @ Bloom-Carroll
  • Columbus Africentric @ Columbus West
  • Dublin Coffman @ Olentangy Orange

Get up-to-date scores from all high school football games across central Ohio:

Highlights from Week 6:

Highlights from Week 5:

Highlights from Week 4

Highlights from Week 3:

Highlights from Week 2:

Highlights from Week 1: