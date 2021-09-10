First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We are starting to get in the thick of things with high school football as we enter week four!
This week, Dom Tiberi will be live as Pickerington Central takes on Pickerington North.
First & 10 featured games:
- Game of the Week: Pickering Central @ Pickerington North
- Reynoldsburg @ Gahanna
- Olentangy Orange @ Olentangy
- Olentangy Berlin @ Olentangy Liberty
- Hilliard Darby @ Hilliard Davidson
- Marysville @ Hilliard Bradley
- Cedarville @ West Jefferson
- Groveport Madison @ Westland
- Dublin Jerome @ Dublin Coffman
- Eastmoor @ Marion Franklin
Get up-to-date scores from all high school football games across central Ohio:
Highlights from Week 3:
Highlights from Week 2:
Highlights from Week 1: