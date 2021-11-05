x
HS Football

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2 of playoffs

Watch complete coverage including highlights Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.
Credit: 10TV/WBNS

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We have entered the second week of playoffs for high school football teams across central Ohio!

10TV's Dom Tiberi will be at Upper Arlington for this week's Game of the Week.

First & 10 features games:

  • Game of the Week: Reynoldsburg @ Upper Arlington
  • Hilliard Darby @ New Albany
  • Perrysburg @ Marysville
  • Wooster @ Dublin Scioto
  • St. Francis DeSales @ Granville
  • Gnadenhutten Indian Valley @ Heath
  • Marengo-Highland @ Bloom Carroll
  • Hilliard Bradley @ Pickerington Central
  • Bishop Hartley @ London
  • Dublin Coffman @ Findlay
  • Pickerington North @ Gahanna-Lincoln

Get up-to-date scores from all high school football games across central Ohio:

Playoffs Week 1 highlights:

First and 10 | Playoffs Round 1