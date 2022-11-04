x
HS Football

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2 of playoffs

It's the second week of high school football playoffs and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have complete coverage.
Credit: WBNS-TV
A football game between Dublin Scioto and Grove City at Dublin Scioto on Aug. 19, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The playoffs for high school football continue on this week with the second round of games.

10TV's Dom Tiberi will be at Pickerington Central as they host Pickerington North for Game of the Week. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan

Watch complete coverage on 10TV including highlights at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.

First & 10 featured games:

  • Game of the Week: Pickerington North at Pickerington Central
  • Hilliard Bradley at Gahanna Lincoln
  • Hilliard Davidson at New Albany
  • Big Walnut at Watkins Memorial
  • Westerville Central at Upper Arlington
  • London at Bishop Watterson
  • Cambridge at East
  • Olentangy Liberty at Dublin Jerome

Ohio State Football: Recent Coverage ⬇️

