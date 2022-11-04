First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2 of playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The playoffs for high school football continue on this week with the second round of games.
10TV's Dom Tiberi will be at Pickerington Central as they host Pickerington North for Game of the Week. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Watch complete coverage on 10TV including highlights at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.
First & 10 featured games:
- Game of the Week: Pickerington North at Pickerington Central
- Hilliard Bradley at Gahanna Lincoln
- Hilliard Davidson at New Albany
- Big Walnut at Watkins Memorial
- Westerville Central at Upper Arlington
- London at Bishop Watterson
- Cambridge at East
- Olentangy Liberty at Dublin Jerome