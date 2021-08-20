First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 1

Watch complete coverage including highlights Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.

High school football is back.

The 2021 season kicks off this week and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season.

This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Olentangy Berlin for their matchup against St. Francis DeSales. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.

Watch complete coverage on 10TV including highlights at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.

First & 10 featured games:

Game of the Week: St. Francis DeSales @ Olentangy Berlin

St. Francis DeSales @ Olentangy Berlin Watkins Memorial @ New Albany

Westerville Central @ Westerville North

Sylvania Northview @ Hilliard Bradley

Olentangy Orange @ Hilliard Darby

Groveport Madison @ Canal Winchester

Briggs @ Beechcroft

Centennial @ Grandview Heights

Reynoldsburg @ Upper Arlington

Dublin Jerome @ Perrysburg