First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 1

High school football is back.
The 2021 season kicks off this week and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season.
This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Olentangy Berlin for their matchup against St. Francis DeSales. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Watch complete coverage on 10TV including highlights at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.
First & 10 featured games:
- Game of the Week: St. Francis DeSales @ Olentangy Berlin
- Watkins Memorial @ New Albany
- Westerville Central @ Westerville North
- Sylvania Northview @ Hilliard Bradley
- Olentangy Orange @ Hilliard Darby
- Groveport Madison @ Canal Winchester
- Briggs @ Beechcroft
- Centennial @ Grandview Heights
- Reynoldsburg @ Upper Arlington
- Dublin Jerome @ Perrysburg
Get up-to-date scores from all high school football games across central Ohio: