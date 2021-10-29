First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 1 of playoffs

Watch complete coverage including highlights Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We've made it — the first week of high school football playoffs is upon us.

To get the playoffs started, 10TV's Dom Tiberi will be at Columbus St. Francis DeSales for our Game of the Week.

First & 10 features games:

Game of the Week: Thornville Sheridan at Columbus St. Francis DeSales

Canal Winchester at Whitehall-Yearling

Thomas Worthington at Upper Arlington

Licking Heights at Dublin Scioto

Bishop Watterson at Granville

Gallipolis Gallia Academy at Heath

Lancaster at Hilliard Bradley

Olentangy Liberty at Dublin Jerome

Groveport Madison at Pickerington North

Reynoldsburg at Hilliard Davidson

