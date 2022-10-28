First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 1 of playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We've made it — the first week of high school football playoffs is upon us.
To get the playoffs started, 10TV's Dom Tiberi will be at New Albany vs. Westerville North for Game of the Week.
First & 10 featured games:
- Game of the Week: Westerville North at New Albany
- Hilliard Bradley at Thomas Worthington
- Beechcroft at Bloom-Carroll
- Northland at Watkins Memorial
- Olentangy at Dublin Jerome
- Marysville Dublin Coffman
- Reynoldsburg at Upper Arlington
- Hilliard Davidson at Grove City
- Washington Court House at Columbus South