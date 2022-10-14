First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 9

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is almost over and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have complete coverage as teams fight for their spot in the playoffs.
This week, Dom Tiberi will be live at Olentangy Liberty for its matchup against Hilliard Davidson. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Watch complete coverage on 10TV including highlights at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.
First & 10 featured games:
- Game of the Week: Hilliard Davidson at Olentangy Liberty
- Pickerington North at New Albany
- Bexley at Columbus Academy
- Big Walnut at Dublin Scioto
- Independence at Africentric
- Ready at Grandview Heights
- Thomas Worthington at Hilliard Darby
- Marysville at Olentangy Berlin
- Dublin Coffman at Upper Arlington
- Olentangy Orange at Hilliard Bradley