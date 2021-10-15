First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 9

Watch complete coverage including highlights Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.

OHIO, USA — There are just two weeks of the regular season as teams make their final pushes to make the playoffs.

10TV's Dom Tiberi will be at Dublin Coffman who is hosting Upper Arlington in this week's Game of the Week.

First & 10 featured games:

Westerville Central @ Gahanna Dublin Coffman @ Hilliard Davidson

Dublin Jerome @ Olentangy

Pickerington Central @ Lancaster

Teays Valley @ Bloom Carroll

New Albany @ Pickerington North

Licking Heights @ Harvest Prep

Walnut Ridge @ Eastmoor Academy

Olentangy Liberty @ Hilliard Davidson

Bishop Hartley @ St. Vincent St. Mary's

Get up-to-date scores from all high school football games across central Ohio:

