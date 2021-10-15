First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 9

OHIO, USA — There are just two weeks of the regular season as teams make their final pushes to make the playoffs.
10TV's Dom Tiberi will be at Dublin Coffman who is hosting Upper Arlington in this week's Game of the Week.
First & 10 featured games:
- Game of the Week: Westerville Central @ Gahanna
- Dublin Coffman @ Hilliard Davidson
- Dublin Jerome @ Olentangy
- Pickerington Central @ Lancaster
- Teays Valley @ Bloom Carroll
- New Albany @ Pickerington North
- Licking Heights @ Harvest Prep
- Walnut Ridge @ Eastmoor Academy
- Olentangy Liberty @ Hilliard Davidson
- Bishop Hartley @ St. Vincent St. Mary's
Get up-to-date scores from all high school football games across central Ohio:
Highlights from Week 7:
Highlights from Week 6:
Highlights from Week 5:
Highlights from Week 4:
Highlights from Week 3:
Highlights from Week 2:
Highlights from Week 1: