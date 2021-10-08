First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 8

Watch complete coverage including highlights Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.

OHIO, USA — There are just two weeks of the regular season as teams make their final pushes to make the playoffs.

10TV's Adam King will be at Gahanna who is hosting Westerville Central in this week's Game of the Week.

First & 10 featured games:

Game of the Week: Westerville Central @ Gahanna

Westerville Central @ Gahanna Dublin Coffman @ Hilliard Davidson

Marysville @ Thomas Worthington

Grandview Heights @ Columbus Academy

Bishop Watterson @ St. Francis DeSales

Olentangy Liberty at Hilliard Bradley

Columbus East @ Whetstone

Dublin Jerome @ Olentangy Berlin

Hilliard Darby @ Olentangy

Get up-to-date scores from all high school football games across central Ohio:

Highlights from Week 7:

Highlights from Week 6:

Highlights from Week 5:

Highlights from Week 4:

Highlights from Week 3:

Highlights from Week 2:

Highlights from Week 1: