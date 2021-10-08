First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 8

OHIO, USA — There are just two weeks of the regular season as teams make their final pushes to make the playoffs.
10TV's Adam King will be at Gahanna who is hosting Westerville Central in this week's Game of the Week.
First & 10 featured games:
- Game of the Week: Westerville Central @ Gahanna
- Dublin Coffman @ Hilliard Davidson
- Marysville @ Thomas Worthington
- Grandview Heights @ Columbus Academy
- Bishop Watterson @ St. Francis DeSales
- Olentangy Liberty at Hilliard Bradley
- Columbus East @ Whetstone
- Dublin Jerome @ Olentangy Berlin
- Hilliard Darby @ Olentangy
Get up-to-date scores from all high school football games across central Ohio:
Highlights from Week 7:
Highlights from Week 6:
Highlights from Week 5:
Highlights from Week 4:
Highlights from Week 3:
Highlights from Week 2:
Highlights from Week 1: