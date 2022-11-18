x
HS Football

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 4 of playoffs

It's the fourth week of high school football playoffs and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have complete coverage.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The playoffs for high school football continue on this week with the fourth round of games.

Watch complete coverage on 10TV including highlights at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.  

10TV's Adam King will be at  Historic Crew Stadium for the game against Gahanna-Lincoln vs. New Albany.

First & 10 featured games:

Game of the Week: 

  • Gahanna-Lincoln vs. New Albany
  • Springfield vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty
  • Columbus Bishop Watterson vs. Bloom-Carroll  
  • Ironton vs. Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory 

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 3 of playoffs

