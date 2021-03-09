First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 3

Watch complete coverage including highlights Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The regular season is marching on and we are now in week three!

This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Ohio Dominican University as Watterson takes on Ready.

Watch complete coverage on 10TV including highlights at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.

First & 10 featured games:

Game of the Week: Watterson vs. Ready

Watterson vs. Ready Marysville @ Pickerington North

Bishop Hartley @ Canal Winchester

Olentangy Berlin @ Dublin Scioto

Groveport Madison @ Worthington Kilbourne

Toledo Central Catholic @ Olentangy Orange

Linden McKinley @ Toledo Scott

Hillard Bradley @ Westerville Central

Jonathan Alder @ Bloom Carrol

Hilliard Darby vs Westerville South

Get up-to-date scores from all high school football games across central Ohio:

Highlights from Week 2: