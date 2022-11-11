First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 3 of playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The playoffs for high school football continue on this week with the third round of games.
10TV's Adam King will be at Westerville Central for the Upper Arlington vs. New Albany game.
You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Watch complete coverage on 10TV including highlights at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.
First & 10 featured games:
- Game of the Week: Upper Arlington vs. New Albany
- Gahanna vs. Pickerington Central
- Harvest Pre vs. Wheelersburg
- Bloom Carroll vs. Thornville
- Olentangy Liberty vs. Perrysburg
- Massillon vs. Big Walnut
- Jackson vs. Columbus Bishop Watterson