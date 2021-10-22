x
HS Football

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 10

Watch complete coverage including highlights Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.
Credit: 10TV

OHIO, USA — There is just one more week of the regular season as teams make their final pushes to make the playoffs.

This week, Dom Tiberi and Timmy Hall from 97.1 The Fan will be at Canal Winchester who is hosting Big Walnut for this week's Game of the Week

First & 10 featured games:

  • Game of the Week: Big Walnut @ Canal Winchester
  • Northland @ Beechcroft
  • Hilliard Davidson @ Upper Arlington
  • Bishop Hartley vs. Bishop Watterson
  • Granville @ Watkins Memorial
  • Pickerington North @ Gahanna
  • Col. Northland @ Col. Beechcroft 
  • Olentangy Orange @ Olentangy Liberty 
  • Westerville Central @ New Albany

Get up-to-date scores from all high school football games across central Ohio:

