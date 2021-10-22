First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 10

Watch complete coverage including highlights Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.

OHIO, USA — There is just one more week of the regular season as teams make their final pushes to make the playoffs.

This week, Dom Tiberi and Timmy Hall from 97.1 The Fan will be at Canal Winchester who is hosting Big Walnut for this week's Game of the Week

First & 10 featured games:

Game of the Week: Big Walnut @ Canal Winchester

Hilliard Davidson @ Upper Arlington

Bishop Hartley vs. Bishop Watterson

Granville @ Watkins Memorial

Pickerington North @ Gahanna

Col. Northland @ Col. Beechcroft

Olentangy Orange @ Olentangy Liberty

Westerville Central @ New Albany

