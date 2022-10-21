First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 10

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's the final week for the high school football season and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have complete coverage as teams fight for their spot in the playoffs.
This week, Dom Tiberi will be at Dublin Coffman for its matchup against Hilliard Bradley.
You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Watch complete coverage on 10TV including highlights at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.
First & 10 featured games:
- Game of the Week: Hilliard Bradley at Dublin Coffman
- Columbus South at Marion Franklin
- Gahanna at Pickerington North
- Buckeye Valley at Harvest Prep
- Pickerington Central at Reynoldsburg
- Watkins Memorial at Granville
- Northridge at Newark Catholic
- Bishop Watterson at Hartley
- Walnut Ridge at Independence
- Upper Arlington Hilliard Davidson