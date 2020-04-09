Columbus City Schools releases 3-week football schedule starting Sept. 17

The district suspended all fall sports and extracurricular activities in mid-August to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials with Columbus City Schools have announced a 3-week high school football schedule for the 2020 season.

Columbus City League games will begin Thursday, Sept. 17.

The district suspended all fall sports and extracurricular activities in mid-August to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Last week, officials announced athletics and other activities could resume.

The shortened city league season wraps up a week before the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs are scheduled to begin. At this time, it is unclear if Columbus City League teams would be eligible for postseason play.