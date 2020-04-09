Columbus City Schools releases 3-week football schedule starting Sept. 17

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials with Columbus City Schools have announced a 3-week high school football schedule for the 2020 season.
Columbus City League games will begin Thursday, Sept. 17.
The district suspended all fall sports and extracurricular activities in mid-August to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Last week, officials announced athletics and other activities could resume.
The shortened city league season wraps up a week before the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs are scheduled to begin. At this time, it is unclear if Columbus City League teams would be eligible for postseason play.
Last month, the OHSAA announced a 6-game high school football season where all teams would make the playoffs. The first-round games start October 9 and the state championships will be played no later than November 21.