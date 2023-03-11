x
High School

Africentric wins Division III state championship title

Africentric is now tied with Mount Notre Dame in Cincinnati for the most state championship wins by a school in any division.
Credit: WBNS-10TV
Freshman guard Jeniya Bowers cuts the net after winning the OHSAA Division III Girls Basketball State Championship.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Africentric took home the title for the OHSAA Girls Basketball Division III State Championship, ending the season on a nine-game win streak, after defeating Doylestown Chippewa 75-62 on Saturday at the University of Dayton Arena.

The school now has eight state championship wins. Africentric is now tied with Mount Notre Dame in Cincinnati for the most state championship wins by a school in any division.

Africentric took down Wheelersburg 55-37 in the semifinals Friday night before heading into the state championship game. Columbus City Schools cheered on their team via Twitter ahead of the game.

Full schedule

*Winners are marked in bold.

Nov. 19 | Africentric vs. Dublin Coffman - 45-41.

Nov. 26 | Africentric vs. Summit Country Day - 50-36.

Nov. 29 | Africentric vs. West - 89-5.

Dec. 9 | Africentric vs. Briggs - 109-107

Dec. 10 | Africentric vs. Kenwood - 72-46

Dec. 13 | Africentric vs. Walnut Ridge - 82-13

Dec. 17 | Africentric vs. Bishop Hartley - 59-45

Jan. 6 | Africentric vs. West - 70-6

Jan. 10 | Africentric vs. South - 79-11

Jan. 11 | Africentric vs. Purcell Marian - 81-46

Jan. 13 | Africentric vs. Independence - 42-11

Jan. 14 | Africentric vs. Lincoln - 58-47

Jan. 20 | Africentric vs. Walnut Ridge - 63-3

Jan. 24 | Africentric vs. Eastmoor Academy - 66-26

Jan. 27 | Africentric vs. Marion-Franklin - 83-7

Jan. 28 | Africentric vs. Pickerington Central - 58-48

Feb. 4 | Africentric vs. Northland - 56-13

Feb. 17 | Africentric vs. Madison Plains - 65-13

Feb. 20 | Africentric vs. Liberty Union - 48-38

Feb. 23 | Africentric vs. Fairbanks - 48-26

March 1 | Africentric vs. Summit Country Day - 49-40

Game 2: Africentric vs. Cincinnati Country Day - 49-40

March 4 | Africentric vs. Versailles - 44-35

March 10 | Africentric vs. Wheelersburg - 55-37

March 11 | Africentric vs. Chippewa - 75-62

