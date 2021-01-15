Dublin Coffman football head coach stepping down after nearly 20 years

Mark Crabtree coached for 39 years and served as the head coach for the Shamrocks for 19 years.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Mark Crabtree, head coach for Dublin Coffman Shamrocks, announced he is stepping down after 19 years.

In a statement posted on the team's Twitter page, Crabtree said the reasoning behind this decision is simple: after 39 years of coaching, it's just time.

Crabtree ends his coaching career with a 150-47 record with the Shamrocks.

In his first year as the head coach, he led Dublin Coffman to the Semi-Finals of the 2001 State Championship.

The Shamrocks qualified for the playoffs 13 out of the last 15 years under the leadership of Crabtree.

Crabtree won three regional championships with the Shamrocks.