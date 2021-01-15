Dublin Coffman football head coach stepping down after nearly 20 years

DUBLIN, Ohio — Mark Crabtree, head coach for Dublin Coffman Shamrocks, announced he is stepping down after 19 years.
In a statement posted on the team's Twitter page, Crabtree said the reasoning behind this decision is simple: after 39 years of coaching, it's just time.
You can read his full statement below.
Crabtree ends his coaching career with a 150-47 record with the Shamrocks.
In his first year as the head coach, he led Dublin Coffman to the Semi-Finals of the 2001 State Championship.
The Shamrocks qualified for the playoffs 13 out of the last 15 years under the leadership of Crabtree.
Crabtree won three regional championships with the Shamrocks.
Crabtree also earned the AP State of Ohio Division I Coach of the Year in 2009 along with a wide range of other awards.