Athletes, coaches hope Ohio State's national championship win paves the way to grow women’s hockey

For the first time in its 22-year history, the Ohio State women's hockey team has won the national championship.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "When I first started walking, I had skates on my feet. And it was kind of just, like instinct, almost.”

Eleven-year-old Juliet Darr has been skating almost as long as she's been walking.

“I plan on practicing a lot to get better,” she said.

She has big plans for her hockey career and watching history sealed the deal.

“It was just making me think that I can do that one day too,” she said.

Darr was watching as the Ohio State University women's hockey team won the national championship.

The first time since the team went varsity status in the late 90s, something Lori Richards helped achieve.

“So to see that happen, was amazing. It was awesome,” Richards said.

“A national level. It's really cool,” said Emily Moersdorf, who played her entire life.

Moresdorf coaches the Girls Blue Jackets U-19 program. She says her athletes build confidence, learn discipline, and form lifelong friendships.

“And when you go to school and you say 'I'm a hockey player' your heart is bursting because you're special in that way,” she explained. “And I still think even though we've done a lot for girls hockey it's still really unique for girls to share the fact that they play hockey.”

Whether you're paying for ice time or all the equipment, it can add up. Luckily there are organizations across the state working to make sure cost is not a barrier.

Moersdorf is one of three founders of Central Ohio Girls Hockey -- which offers low-cost or free events to increase access to the ice.

“Learning how hockey can be part of their life for the rest of their lives,” she said.

And beyond central Ohio, there's the Northeast Ohio Women's Sports Alliance.

"We found that by joining together, we can really lift up and empower women in a really unique way,” said Elise Bigley, NOWSA director of marketing and community outreach.

Those leading the charge to grow the game say the Ohio State win sends a message to every little girl learning to lace her own skates.

"We see the glimmer in their eyes,” said Lisa Wynn, coach of Cleveland Lady Barons. “They're like, ‘I want to go Ohio State.’ That's huge because it’s your home state as your home college. So how cool is it that we have this great program now coached by all women, where these girls can look and say, ‘you know what, I'm going to go there one day’ like it's great for us as coaches and it's great for the girls."