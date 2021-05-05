Grigorenko, Bjorkstrand lift Blue Jackets past Predators 4-2

Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals, including an empty-netter with less than a second remaining.

Mikhail Grigorenko scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and lifted the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-2 comeback victory over Nashville that prevented the Predators from clinching a playoff spot.

Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals, including an empty-netter with less than a second remaining.

Jack Roslovic also scored for the Blue Jackets, who stopped a two-game skid and won for just the second time in 12 games.

Elvis Merzlikins ended with 30 saves for his eighth win.