Greg Beals out as Ohio State’s head baseball coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Department of Athletics announced Monday that head baseball coach Greg Beals will not be returning to the team in 2023.

The school said Beals had one year remaining on his current contract. They add a search for his replacement will begin immediately.

This past season, the Buckeyes finished 21-30 and failed to make the Big Ten tournament with an 8-14 in conference play.

Beals, a native of Springfield, Ohio, was the head coach for 12 seasons, beginning in 2011. During his time in Columbus, Beals went 346-288-1 and 141-139 in the Big Ten Conference.

Ohio State competed in eight Big Ten tournaments under Beals, with championships in 2016 and 2019.

His best season came in 2016 when the Buckeyes finished 44-20-1 with the conference championship.

Ohio State also advanced to three regionals under Beals - 2016 at Louisville, Ky.; 2018 at Greenville, S.C.; and 2019 at Nashville - but never advanced to a super regional.