DeWine says limited number of fans will be allowed at some Browns, Bengals home games

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is allowing a variance to the state's sports order which will allow up to 6,000 spectators to be present at two home games for the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

Under the variance, no more than 1,500 fans will be allowed on each side of the stadiums.

The following games are included under the variance:

September 17th: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

September 27th: Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns

October 4th: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

October 25th: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Fans who attend the games will be required to use the designated entrance for their tickets.

All fans must wear a mask in accordance with state regulations.