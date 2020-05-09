DeWine says limited number of fans will be allowed at some Browns, Bengals home games

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is allowing a variance to the state's sports order which will allow up to 6,000 spectators to be present at two home games for the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.
Under the variance, no more than 1,500 fans will be allowed on each side of the stadiums.
The following games are included under the variance:
- September 17th: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
- September 27th: Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns
- October 4th: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals
- October 25th: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
Fans who attend the games will be required to use the designated entrance for their tickets.
All fans must wear a mask in accordance with state regulations.
In a released statement, Gov. DeWine said, "This year will certainly be different, but both the Browns and the Bengals have worked exceedingly hard and have made extensive preparations to welcome a limited number of fans to their stadiums safely. These very thorough plans and safety precautions warrant a two-game trial to try and accommodate fans, at reduced capacities with social distancing and masks."