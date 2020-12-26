‘Good week for the Bengals’: Joe Burrow shares recovery update following surgery for injured knee

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback and Athens County native Joe Burrow is giving fans an update on his progress after he underwent surgery for a knee injury.
On Friday, Burrow posted a 12-second video to his Twitter account that showed him walking.
Above the video, were the words "Good week for the Bengals."
Burrow's season came to an end on Nov. 22 when he was hit by Washington pass-rushers and his leg was bent severely. The damage to his left knee required him to undergo surgery.
The Bengals said Burrow is expected to make a full recovery.
The Cincinnati Bengals are scheduled to play against the Houston Texans Sunday at 1 p.m.