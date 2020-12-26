‘Good week for the Bengals’: Joe Burrow shares recovery update following surgery for injured knee

Joe Burrow's season came to an end on Nov. 22 when he suffered a knee injury during a game against Washington.

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback and Athens County native Joe Burrow is giving fans an update on his progress after he underwent surgery for a knee injury.

On Friday, Burrow posted a 12-second video to his Twitter account that showed him walking.

Good week for the Bengals pic.twitter.com/yaph1zscod — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) December 25, 2020

Above the video, were the words "Good week for the Bengals."

Burrow's season came to an end on Nov. 22 when he was hit by Washington pass-rushers and his leg was bent severely. The damage to his left knee required him to undergo surgery.

The Bengals said Burrow is expected to make a full recovery.