DUBLIN, Ohio — Officials announced on Friday they have accepted four entries from players who are participating in this year’s Memorial Tournament.

The golfers playing are two-time Memorial winner Patrick Cantlay, two-time major championship winner Collin Morikawa, seven-time PGA TOUR winner Xander Schauffele and reigning United States Amateur champion Sam Bennett.

Defending champion Billy Horschel, No. 2-ranked Scottie Scheffler, two-time major champion and reigning PGA champion Justin Thomas and the PGA Tour’s 2021-2022 Rookie of the Year Cameron Young were announced last week as early commitments.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is from May 29 through June 4 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.

Below is a breakdown of four announced players provided by the Memorial Tournament.

Patrick Cantlay

Cantlay, 31, has been one of the game’s standout players over the past two-plus years. He picked up four of his eight career PGA TOUR victories during his 2020-2021 campaign, including his second win at the Memorial Tournament, and finished atop the leaderboard in the final two events of the year in the FedExCup playoffs at the BMW Championship and the TOUR Championship. Cantlay’s career-best year culminated with the FedExCup title, the 2021 Jack Nicklaus Award as the PGA TOUR Player of the Year, and his first Ryder Cup appearance. He carried that momentum throughout last season with 12 top-10 finishes over 20 events, including two wins and three runner-up efforts, two of which were playoff losses, one to Scottie Scheffler in the WM Phoenix Open and the other to Jordan Spieth in the RBC Heritage. Cantlay landed inside the top-10 in FedExCup points (ranked No. 7) for a second consecutive year. He is currently ranked No. 4 in the world and No. 6 FedExCup points with a total of six top-10 finished over 11 starts this season. The former UCLA Bruin will be making his seventh start at Muirfield Village Golf Club this spring. Cantlay’s Memorial Tournament scoring average of 69.96 ranks first and his career Tournament earnings of $4,542,016 is second all-time behind five-time winner Tiger Woods.

Collin Morikawa

Morikawa, 26, has enjoyed multi-win seasons in two of his last three years on the PGA TOUR. During his 2019-2020 campaign he recorded victories at the Workday Charity Open¾contested at Muirfield Village Golf Club¾and his first major title at the PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco. The following season, Morikawa won two more times, including The Open at Royal St. George’s for his second major championship, to bring his win total to five overall. The Los Angeles native has finished inside the top-10 on four occasions this season over 13 starts, with one runner-up and one third-place effort. He is currently ranked No. 14 in the world and No. 18 in FedExCup points. Since turning professional in 2019, Morikawa has garnered career earnings of $23,079,071. He finished T-48 in his Memorial debut in 2020 and lost to Cantlay in a playoff in 2021. Morikawa missed the cut last year after opening rounds of 71-77. His Memorial Tournament scoring average is 71.90 and his earnings remain at 1,037,539.00. The Cal Bear made his Ryder Cup debut for USA in 2021 at Whistling Straits and his first Presidents Cup start in 2022 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Xander Schauffele

Schauffele burst onto the PGA TOUR scene during the 2016-17 season, recording four top-10 finishes, including two wins¾A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier and the TOUR Championship. His victory at East Lake helped Schauffele cap off his rookie campaign ranked No. 3 in FedExCup standings and lock up the Arnold Palmer Award as the PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year. The 29-year-old California native has racked up a total of 46 top-10 finishes¾eight coming in major championships¾in his seven-plus seasons on TOUR, including seven victories. At the end of last season, Schauffele had recorded three wins, the third multi-win season of his career, and joined Justin Thomas as one of two players to finish in the top-15 of the FedExCup standings each season since 2016-17. Schauffele is currently ranked No. 21 in FedExCup points to go with his No. 5 world ranking on the strength of seven top-10s in 12 starts to date. This will be Schauffele’s sixth appearance at the Memorial Tournament, where he has finished inside the top 20 the past four years in a row. Schauffele’s T-18 effort in 2022 increased his Tournament earnings to $703,710. His Memorial scoring average is 71.44.

Sam Bennett