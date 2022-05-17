Four-time major champ Rory McIlroy joins Memorial Tournament field

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is May 30–June 5 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials with the Memorial Tournament announced Tuesday that four-time major championship winner and two-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy will be competing this year.

Along with McIlroy, officials announced the entries of 2013 winner Matt Kuchar, seven-time winner on the European Tour Matt Fitzpatrick and 2012 FedExCup champion Brandt Snedeker.

Currently, the field for this year's tournament included five of the top-10 players in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Officials previously announced Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Hideki Matsuyama as members of this year's field.

Below is a breakdown of each player provided by the Memorial Tournament.

Rory McIlroy

McIlroy, a three-time winner of the Jack Nicklaus Award as PGA TOUR Player of the Year, will make his 11th start at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He has finished inside the top-10 on four occasions, with his best outing coming in 2016 when he tied for fourth place. His scoring average at Muirfield Village Golf Club is 71.08 to go with career earnings of 1,257,584.50 after a T-18 finish in 2021. In his 2021-22 season debut, McIlroy won The CJ Cup @ SUMMIT by one stroke over Morikawa, becoming the 39th player in PGA TOUR history to reach 20-career victories. McIlroy sits at No. 7 in the Official World Golf Ranking and 13th in FedExCup points on the strength of four top-10s over seven starts this season, including a second-place effort at the Masters Tournament, his seventh career top-10 at Augusta National Golf Club. McIlroy’s four major championship wins include the 2011 U.S. Open, 2012 PGA Championship, and The Open and a second PGA title in 2014. The 33-year-old from Northern Ireland has recorded a PGA TOUR victory in 11 of 13 seasons, recording multiple wins in five of those years. McIlroy is sixth in PGA TOUR career earnings, with $61,895,095 since turning professional in 2007.

Matt Kuchar

Kuchar claimed the 2013 Memorial Tournament by two shots over Kevin Chappell and finished the week ranked first in greens in regulation, first in sand saves and second in putting. This year will mark the Florida native’s 17th start at the Memorial, where he has collected $3,380,737.16 in career earnings, third highest in Tournament history, and hold a scoring average of 70.46. Kuchar was forced to withdraw from last year’s Memorial during the first round due to a left forearm injury, but he still went on to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs for the 15th consecutive season, becoming one of six players to do so in each season of the FedExCup era. He has secured three top-10 finishes over 14 starts during his 2021-22 campaign, with a T-3 at the RBC Heritage and T-2 finish at the Valero Texas Open among them. The 43-year-old is currently No. 78 in the Official World Golf Ranking and No. 39 in FedExCup standings. Including the Memorial Tournament, Kuchar’s nine-career PGA TOUR wins are highlighted by THE PLAYERS Championship and the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. He has been a member of five Presidents Cup teams and five Ryder Cup teams, four as a player and serving as a vice captain for 2002 Memorial Tournament winner Jim Furyk in the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris, France.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick, 27, has finished in the top-10 on the PGA TOUR 20 times since turning professional in 2014, with five of those taking place this season, including a T-2 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship earlier this month. The Sheffield, England, native’s best Memorial Tournament finish came in 2020 when he finished third and led the field in scrambling (19/26). Other notable career performances for Fitzpatrick include a second-place finish at the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and seven international victories, counting back-to-back wins on the European Tour at the Omega European Masters in 2017 and 2018. Fitzpatrick is currently ranked No. 17 in the world and No. 36 in the FedExCup points. The two-time European Ryder Cup team member has a 72.30 career scoring average at the Memorial Tournament and has earned $660,082.00 in his three starts at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Fitzpatrick missed the cut by one shot in 2021 after opening rounds of 75-72.

Brandt Snedeker